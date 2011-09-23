THE SAD STATE OF WORK IN AMERICA: The Young Sit Idle, The Elderly Work Forever

Linette Lopez
chartGuess which one of these two is working

The US Census Bureau released fresh data today, including some grim charts that put our depressing labour situation in perspective.Here’s the takeaway: The labour force has stagnated. If you haven’t lost your job you’ll probably keep working for long past retirement. If you’re young and don’t have job (nor work experience) you won’t be finding one for a long time.

We have a few details on this troubling situation.

That's one reason why youth poverty levels have risen so much in the past few years.

Almost 30% of them became idle in the last year (left school or lost a job).

Most of them live in the South and West

Unmarried females take up a slightly higher proportion than unmarried males.

Over 30% can't get help from mum and Dad

But maybe they can get help from grandma or grandpa. There will be more of them than ever by 2050.

And they'll still be working at record rates.

But maybe you can land one of these jobs and be set

The 10 Happiest Jobs In America>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.