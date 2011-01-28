90 per cent Of Online Customers Do This...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Customer studies and statistics. The Web is full of them. You’ve seen them, right?You’ve probably seen this stat from Nielsen: “90 per cent of online consumers worldwide trust recommendations from people they know and 70 per cent trust consumer opinions posted online.”



Statistics alone usually don’t tell the whole story. What does the data mean for your customer experience? For your organisation’s performance? That’s what we really want to know, isn’t it?

I’ve gathered six customer experience stats here that really jumped out at me over the last year. Each is insightful. Together, they carry big implications for you as a leader, and for the performance of your business.

Click here to see the surprising statistics >>

This post originally appeared at Customer Experience For Profit blog.

1. U.S. customer satisfaction with e-commerce shopping this holiday season rose by 7 per cent to 79 out of 100, the highest since the survey began in 2001. (ForeSee). What does this mean for your business? While consumers are demanding more and more when it comes to e-commerce, companies have clearly been listening this past year. The trick is to anticipate customer needs and stay one step ahead in the e-commerce game. Your customers' needs are evolving as you read this. Are you thinking ahead to 2011 holiday already? Maybe it's time to start the clock. 2. 86 per cent of consumers quit doing business with a company because of a bad customer experience, up from 59 per cent four years ago. (Harris Interactive, Customer Experience Impact Report). What does this mean for your business? Given the plethora of choices consumers now have, this statistic shouldn't really be that surprising. Customers are rewarding (and punishing) companies based on each experience. Do an inventory of all the things and people and ideas that must move well in your company to deliver a great customer experience. If you really want to attract AND retain customers, consider the entire experience and find which parts are leading customers and money from your organisation. 3. Even in a negative economy, customer experience is a high priority for consumers. 60 per cent say they often or always pay more for a better experience. (Harris Interactive, Customer Experience Impact Report) What does this mean for your business? Sure, your product may fit a certain need for your customers. But the tangible parts of your experience (product, price) are often the most commoditized part of the overall experience -- especially when times are tough. Think about the grocery business for a moment. Here in Minneapolis, there's a high-end grocer called Lunds. They're targeting higher-end shoppers and catering to those needs by offering a more tranquil and clean environment and delivery right to your car, among other perks. There's a certain segment of the population that will definitely pay more--almost exclusively for the experience a merchant like Lunds offers. 4. Only 17 per cent of respondents choose where to shop based on their participation in loyalty card programs and 93 per cent of consumers would continue to shop somewhere, even if the retailer scrapped its loyalty scheme. (YouGuv SixthScence) What does this mean for your business? I can't help but think of the airline industry when I see this stat. Carriers like Delta and United offer loyalty card (read: points) programs, but do they truly breed long-term, deep-seated brand loyalty? Carriers like Southwest and Virgin eating their lunch by focusing squarely on providing a consistent and uniquely targeted experience. Meeting needs. And seeking long-term loyalty and affinity. 5. Out of best-in-class companies, 91 per cent provide customers the ability to track issues over the web and 57 per cent measure support centre success across email, chat, web, and voice. (Aberdeen Group) What does this mean for your business? Best-in-class companies put power in the consumers' hands. Consumers want the ability to track their package delivery via the Web (or their pizzas, in Domino's case). Consumers want to reach your company using the technology THEY prefer--not the tools YOU prefer. 6. About 13 per cent of dissatisfied customers tell more than 20 people. (White House Office of Consumer Affairs, Washington, DC) Want to make your consumers happy? How To Make Customers Adore You →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.