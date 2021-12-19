6 children celebrating the end of the school year were killed after falling over 30 feet from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by wind

In this image made from video, people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Australia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Channel 9 via AP

A bouncy castle was lifted 32 feet (9.75m) into the air by wind during an event at a school in Australia.

A sixth child died in the hospital on Sunday as a result of the incident, Tasmanian police said.

“The loss of six young lives will be felt by our community for a long time,” Darren Hine said.

A sixth child has died after a tragic bouncy castle incident in Tasmania, Australia, last week, police said.

On December 16, nine children fell 32 feet (9.75m) after from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by wind at an end-of-year event at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.

Police said Chace Harrison, 11, passed away in the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said in a statement.

The other five children who died were identified as Addison Stewart, 11, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Peter Dodt, 12, and Zane Mellor, 12.

Police said two children are still in the hospital in critical condition and another is recovering at home.

Hine said an extensive investigation will take time to determine how it happened, including how the bouncy castle was attached to the ground. He said the priority is to “interview all witnesses, gather and analyze forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including weather patterns and conditions at the time of the incident.”

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country will provide funding to support those impacted by “this terrible, terrible, unthinkable, unimaginable tragedy,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.