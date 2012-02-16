6 Charts That Reveal The Truth About Pinterest's Crazy Growth

Pinterest, the social media phenomenon, has been cagey about revealing any internal data.
RJMetrics, a business intelligence software company, got tired of waiting.
It wrote a script and analysed random Pinterest user data. All in, about 1 million pins were examined.
RJMetrics found a few things worth highlighting:
- Pinterest users post items from an extremely large number of sites. Etsy items are “pinned” or shared the most, but Etsy still only counts for 3% of total pins.
- Pinterest engages users twice as much as Twitter did at its age
- 80% of pins are repins, or things other user have already shared.
- User interaction is declining, but it’s probably because Pinterest has been written about so much lately. New users are flocking to check it out who aren’t part of the core demographic. Thus they lose interest quickly and leave. Before, Pinterest spread quickly among loyal users — like mums.
This chart shows pins per user based on what month that user signed up. Back in April, users were sharing more things on Pinterest, probably because the traffic was organic -- the press hadn't picked up on Pinterest yet.
By comparison, Twitter's decay rate was twice that of Pinterest's. It dropped to 20% before stabilizing.
