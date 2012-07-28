Celebrity Fitness Fanatics Who Are Hiding Secret 6-Packs

We’re used to seeing model Brooklyn Decker in a bikini, but see six celebs you would be surprised to know have rocking bodies …
It’s officially mid-summer and celebrities are flaunting their bikini-worthy bodies everywhere from Malibu to Mexico.And sure, we’re used to seeing Paris Hilton or Jessica Alba in their skimpy beach attire, but who knew that divorcé Katie Holmes has a seriously taut tummy or that “Today” show host Matt Lauer has no body fat?
MenHealth.com put together a list of 23 male and female A-listers who have been hiding their sexy six-packs.
See if you know who’s who in the magazine’s quiz here.
But first, check out the top six celebs rocking surprisingly fit bodies …
Whether it's a result of recent turmoil in her personal life or taking time to attend her favourite SoulCycle spin classes, Katie Holmes, 33, has a a solid six pack she rarely displays.
Televangelist Joel Osteen showed off his ripped physique this February in Hawaii. Not bad for a 48-year-old pastor.
Clothing designer Marc Jacobs revealed his toned new figure on the runway in 2007. The 49-year-old reportedly earned his beach body by only eating vegan food and working out two hours a day, seven days a week.
