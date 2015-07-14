6 booze-infused specialty foods you need to try ASAP

Craft beers, wines, and spirits are the new darlings of the $US109 billion specialty foods industry, or so we learned at this year’s

Fancy Food Show, the largest specialty foods and beverage trade show in North America.

We tasted six supremely tasty boozy food products at the show. Will they get you tipsy? Not really, but your booze-loving palate will be none the wiser. Here are some of our favourite new alcohol-infused treats and how best to enjoy them.

Top ice cream, grilled meats, yogurt, or toast with Jammit Jams.

Give your breakfast a shot of liquid courage with Jammit It Jam‘s seasonal whole fruit jams, made with a touch of liquor. With flavours like Peach Thyme Prosecco and Blueberry Balsamic Black Pepper, these jams complement savoury and sweet foods. They’d taste great inside a fancy grilled cheese sandwich.

Toss Wine Nuts in salads, curries, baked goods, and ice cream sundaes.

For a quick snack, grab a handful of Wine Nuts — North Carolina peanuts marinated in wine before going to the roaster. The Merlot nuts embody the peanut taste you crave with a hint of sweetness at the end, and the Margarita nuts have a great kick of lime.

Use Potlicker Beer Jelly as a spread for sandwiches, dip for cocktail sausages, or glaze for caramelised onions.

We especially recommend Potlicker Kitchen‘s India Pale Ale Beer Jelly for cheese and charcuterie boards. The Vermont-made jelly crafted with Harpoon IPA pairs well with sharp cheddar and cured meats. It tastes like summer.

Use JB’s Sauces on nachos, grilled meats, sandwiches, and Bloody Marys.

Made in Ohio with local ingredients from Hirzel Farms and Woeber’s Mustard, all six flavours ofJB’s Saucesare made withmicrobrews fromJackie O’s, which is rated one of the top 100 breweries in the world.Smother it on a chicken sandwich or use it as a marinade for pulled pork.If you’re looking for a barbecue sauce with some heat, the Ghost Pepper flavour, made withMystic Mama Ale, won’t disappoint.

Make boozy milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches with Tipsy Scoop and Mercer’s Wine Ice Cream.

Brittany Fowler/Business Insider

With up to five per cent alcohol by volume in each pint, Mercer’s Wine Ice Cream introduces blush, sparkling, white, and red wines to classic ice cream flavours. The Strawberry Sparkling flavour, made with Champagne, is sweet and bubbly, while the Cherry Merlot has a richer, more sophisticated flavour, with Bordeaux cherries mixed in.

Tipsy Scoop is another five per cent alcohol by volume crowd-pleaser. A scoop of Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel (one of our favourites), Hot Buttered Rum, or Red Velvet Martini is like dessert and a nightcap in one.

