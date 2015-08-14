6 books President Obama devoured during his summer vacation

During his two week vacation in Martha’s Vineyard, President Barack Obama found time to read six books.

Here’s what he gobbled up, according to ABC News, which included powerful works of fiction, commentary on being black in the US, and a biography on George Washington.

“All That Is,” by James Salter

The story follows the life of a naval officer-turned book editor as he searches for love.

“All The Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr

A blind French girl and a German boy cross paths and try to survive in occupied France during World War II.

“The Sixth Extinction,” by Elizabeth Kolbert

Non-fiction book that covers mass extinction and demonstrates that Earth and humans are in the midst of a “sixth extinction.”

“The Lowland,” by Jhumpa Lahiri

A family drama that follows the lives of two very different brothers to a tragic end.

“Between The World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Written as a letter to the author’s teenage son about the feelings, symbolism, and realities associated with being black in America.

“Washington: A Life,” by Ron Chernow

2010 biography on George Washington.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.