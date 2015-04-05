6 books that will let you step inside the brilliant minds of business and tech leaders

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

We’ve put together a list of 6 books written by or about today’s leaders in business, economics and tech.

These books will allow you to step inside the minds of game changers and give you a glimpse into their genius.

Pro-tip: these books make great gifts to any aspirational tech or business person in your life.

In his must-read economics book, Piketty argues that the main driver of inequality (namely, the tendency of returns on capital to exceed the rate of economic growth) threatens to generate extreme inequalities that will lead to discontent and undermine democratic values.

However, he believes that political action can change this.

Hardcover: $US27.22

#GIRLBOSS is partially a story about how Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso started out her company and grew her company. But it’s also a story about reinvention. It’s full of wake-up call advice and is a great read for any aspiring entrepreneur.

Hardcover: $US16.17, Kindle: $US10.99

This photo book chronicles the tech revolution over a 15-year period, highlighting trailblazers such as Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and John Doerr.

This book makes for a great gift for any aspiring tech entrepreneur or investor.

Hardcover: $US29.28, Kindle: $US19.99

“Creativity Inc.” is a book that all managers should read. This book dives into the inside world of Pixar Animation, and contains insights on how to help your team reach new heights and produce quality work.

“This might just be the best business book ever written,” according to Forbes.

Hardcover: $US15.27, Kindle: $US11.99

In this book, Google Executive Chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt and former SVP of Products Jonathan Rosenberg explain what they learned as they helped build Google. They explain how technology has shifted the balance of power, and how one must adapt to that change.

Hardcover: $US20.51, Kindle: $US10.99

First there was “Freakonomics.” Then there was “SuperFreakonomics.” And now there’s “Think Like A Freak” — where

you can learn how to think like the authors of those game changing books.

Hardcover: $US19.71, Kindle: $US1.99

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team.

