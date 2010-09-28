6 Awesome Features That Make Gmail Better Than Outlook, Mac Mail and Entourage Combined

Photo: uh.edu

About a month ago I wrote a post titled Trying Gmail For A Week. I haven’t thought about Outlook, Entourage, or Mac Mail for a month and I don’t think I’m ever going back. It took about a week to rewire my brain for how conversations worked and what the keyboard shortcuts were, but not that I’m there it’s just awesome.A few weeks ago Fred Wilson wrote a post titled Inbox Zero. In it he mentioned two Gmail services he found indispensable – Priority Inbox (from Google) and Unsubscribe.com (from James Siminoff who created Phonetag, another great service.) I agree with Fred on both of these, but have discovered a few extra things that are killer. I’ll list them below and for balance talk about a few shortcomings.



Brad Feld is managing director at Foundry Group. This article was originally published on his blog and has been republished with permission

Priority Inbox Unsubscribe.com Google Voice I've had a Google Voice for a long time but I never fully switched over to it. The Google Voice integration with Gmail has tipped me over. I've been dreaming about getting rid of my desktop phone for a while -- I now find myself almost exclusively doing every call from my computer except when I'm not online (where I have to use my cell phone.) More importantly, video chat and text chat is completely integrated within Gmail so from one screen I have email, my phone (inbound and outbound calling) Skype-equivalent video chat, and text chat. While I still use Skype extensively (I'm bradfeld) I find I'm using it much less as I end up using [email protected] instead. Gist I'm an investor in Gist and use it for my unified contact manager. Google Contacts is ok, but has a long way to go. But Gist integration with Gmail at a data level is superb. I'm still using Gmail's consumer service so the integration is primarily at a data level, but I'm now playing around with a full switch over to Google Apps and the Gist + Google Apps integration (via the Google Apps Marketplace) just rocks. In addition, there's a new browser-based Gist add-on coming out shortly (hint hint) that will provide direct integration into the consumer version of Gmail. Google Tasks I am an Inbox Zero guy and I don't keep anything (including paper), but I do have a short task lists of things like blog posts I'm going to write. I went through an Evernote phase recently but it's overkill for me. Google Tasks is perfect, but I didn't have an obvious way to sync with my iPhone. Now I do. There are some downsides: For more ways to manage your email, check out: 10 Ways To Take Control Of Your Inbox >

