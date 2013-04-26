6 Apps That Will Unclutter Your Life

A few apps were made to de-clutter your inbox, desk and life.



Here are a few that have been tested and praised as sanity-savers by the tech team at Business Insider.

Swizzle cleans up email spam by removing your name from multiple email lists at once. Swizzle is a new product from KeepHolding, the parent company of AdKeeper and Keep.com. On Swizzle, you sign up with your email and the service takes a few moments to (securely) scan the contents of your inbox. Then it surfaces the email senders that look most like spam. You can decide to mass delete them or delete a few spammers at a time. Swizzle is a desktop product, not a mobile app.

CardMunch (now owned by LinkedIn) lets you store business cards on your mobile phone. On CardMunch, take a mobile photo of the business card, upload it to the app, and then toss the card away. CardMunch’s staff will transcribe all the information on the card and put it neatly under the contact’s name in the app. It also saves the photo of the card in case you want to review it later. LinkedIn owns CardMunch, and it’s also launching another contact management tool, LinkedIn Contacts.

Paper Karma gets rid of spam snail mail. Paper Karma works a lot like CardMunch. Take a photo of physical spam mail you receive and Paper Karma will call up the sender and unsubscribe you. It only works for companies that actually have your name in their systems though. So if a company sends mail addressed to “current resident” rather than your name, Paper Karma won’t work.

Mailbox and Triage make it easy to archive emails and approach inbox zero. Both are email management apps that let you archive messages with the swipe of a finger. Mailbox also lets you save messages for later. You can get through multiple messages without having to delete or respond immediately, and they’ll disappear from your inbox.

Evernote stores messages, photos and more in the cloud so you can access files across devices. If you’ve ever taken notes on your home computer and been aggravated you didn’t have them at work, Evernote solves the problem.

