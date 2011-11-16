6 Amazing Ways To Help Your favourite Charity Without Spending A Dime

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

As the economy continues to squeeze donors, a recent report conducted by Campbell Rinker showed disturbing results—that nearly 7 in 10 Americans say they will give more sparingly to charities in the coming months.As a result, people are looking for other ways to support their favourite causes this holiday giving season. Here are five ways people can “give without giving”:



Shop online. GoodShop.com works with more than 2,500 retailers (including Amazon, Gap, Target, Staples and Macy’s) to give a percentage of almost every purchase back to the shopper’s favourite charity.

In addition, GoodShop lists more than 100,000 coupons so that shoppers can save money and do good at the same time! GoodShop currently works with more than 102,000 charities and schools. We can provide you with a list in your area. See how it works here!

Search the Internet: GoodSearch.com donates about a penny per search to the charity the user designates. It’s powered by Yahoo so users get great search results! Together with GoodShop, GoodSearch has raised more than $8 million for charity! See how it works here!

Redeem credit card points. Ask members to turn their unused credit card points into a charitable donation to your cause. Both American Express and Citi Card offer this program.

Volunteer: There are a handful of companies that match volunteer hours with funds. For example, Microsoft will match volunteer time at $17 an hour through its Volunteer Time Matching program. Boeing, Exxon, Intel, Chevron, and Bank of America have similar programs.

Dine out: GoodDining.com works with more than 10,000 restaurants across the country and each time you dine, up to 6% of what you spend is donated to your favourite charity. We can provide you a list of restaurants in your area.

Recycle your old electronics: Send your electronics to Gazelle.com and cash generated from that will be donated to charity.

