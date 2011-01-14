6 Amazing Careers Where You Still Won't Make As Much As A Trader

Courtney Comstock

A four-star brain surgeon, even who was the best in his class and is paid top dollar, still doesn’t make as much as a Wall Street trader.

A survey from Bloomberg research found the average salaries from some pretty amazing careers.

For example…

A Neurosurgeon with 8-17 years experience: $571,000

A Law firm partner with 10 Years experience: $600,000

A Four-star general with more than 34 years experience: $185,000

A Cancer researcher with 10 years experience: $110,000 to $160,000

# An Aerospace engineer with 5 to 10 years experience: $100,000

An Architect with 10 years experience: $80,000 to $100,000

As for how much traders make...

  • M&A banker with 10 years experience: $2 Million
  • Bank oil trader with 10 years experience: $1 Million
  • Corporate bond trader with 10 years experience: $1 Million

Or you can make MUCH MUCH more

