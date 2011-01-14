6 Amazing Careers Where You Still Won't Make As Much As A Trader

A four-star brain surgeon, even who was the best in his class and is paid top dollar, still doesn’t make as much as a Wall Street trader.
A survey from Bloomberg research found the average salaries from some pretty amazing careers.
For example…
- M&A banker with 10 years experience: $2 Million
- Bank oil trader with 10 years experience: $1 Million
- Corporate bond trader with 10 years experience: $1 Million
