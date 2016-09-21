$6.9 MILLION BAIL: The New Jersey bombing suspect has been charged with using 'weapons of mass destruction'

A picture of Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man believed to be responsible for the explosions in New York and New Jersey. Photo: Getty Images.

The New York-New Jersey bombing suspect has been charged with four counts including use of weapons of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was charged on Tuesday with planting a series of explosives in New York and New Jersey, including one that injured more than two dozen people.

It has been revealed that when Rahami was arrested after a gunfight with police in Linden on Monday, police found a notebook on him containing extremist messages.

He is currently being held on $US5.2 million ($6.9 million) bail, charged with the attempted murder of police officers. The new charges are likely to increase this amount.

It has been reported that Rahami is refusing to cooperate with police.

He remains in hospital, and is being treated for gunshot wounds sustained during his arrest.

Read more here.

