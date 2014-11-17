A 6.5 Earthquake Has Just Hit New Zealand

A strong earthquake has hit New Zealand, east of Gisborne.

The 6.5 magnitude quake struck off the east coast of the North Island about 31km deep.

The quake occurred at 11.33am local time (9.33am Australia eastern summer time), 100km east of Te Araroa on the East Cape.

There have been no reports of damage but Geonet says there have been hundreds of reports from people who felt the quake.

The National Tsunami Bulletin, run by the Bureau of Meteorology, says there’s no threat to Australia from a tsunami.

A GeoNet map showing the centre of the quake.

