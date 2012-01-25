5WPR Chief Ronn Torossian Compares Obama To The Nazis

In a column for the Jewish Reporter, the notoriously polarising 5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian suggested that President Obama’s policy on Israel was to return the country to “the Auschwitz borders.”



Obama’s Israel policy is actually a bit more nuanced than that.

As the online magazine Tablet helpfully points out, Obama believes that Israel’s 1967 borders should be a starting point for negotiations that would include land swaps. (The 1967 borders include the extra land won by Israel prior to the Six Day War in 1967, but not the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, nor a portion of Jerusalem.)

Torossian wrote:

This administration which called for a return to the Auschwitz borders – and nearly daily countless un-named Israeli government officials criticised the Obama administration is worst Israel has ever faced.

Auschwitz was a Nazi death camp during World War II, which ended in 1945. Israel’s 1967 borders were not set by the Nazis, of course.

Torossian added in a statement to BI:

I concur with the previous Prime Ministers of the last few years – Netanyahu and Ariel Sharon –

1: In 2002, Ariel Sharon told William Safire that a proposed Saudi peace plan was unacceptable because, “Israel cannot return to the ’67 borders. Abba Eban long ago called them ‘Auschwitz borders’; Israel would not be able to exist.”

2: Yitzhak Shamir, expressed his outrage when the administration of President George H. W. Bush called for a freeze on Jewish settlements in the occupied territories — in exchange for $10 billion in American loan guarantees — The Times reported that a senior official in the prime minister’s office, a young Benjamin Netanyahu, complained that Israel was being asked to accept, “the borders of Auschwitz.”

