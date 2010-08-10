Worried About Deflation? Here's Where To Look

As part of our all-Fed-all-the-time coverage today, we thought we’d bring you this post from Menzie Chinn at EconBrowser, who does some diving into CPI statistics to figure out where signs of deflation are truly lurking.



First, a chart, showing CPI ex-energy broken down by quintile:

Photo: EconBrowser

Ok, so what does this mean?

Chinn explains:

Why should one care about the 5th quintile? If one is concerned about aggregate consumption, then it is of interest to know what happens to the top 20%. According to Moody’s, about 60 per cent of total consumption is accounted for by this quintile. If the price level facing this group is falling, then they might either defer consumption in anticipation of yet lower prices, or either increase or decrease consumption in response to changes in wealth (depending on whether they are net creditors or debtors). (The overall CPI weights, according to Deaton, corresponds to about the 75th percentile in income.)

