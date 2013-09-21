Apple Employees And Fans Go Bonkers When Doors Open At 5th Avenue Store For New IPhones

People literally waited in line for weeks to be first at the iconic 5th Avenue Apple Store for today’s new iPhone launch

In an attempt to capitalise on the huge media blitz around the lines and openings SellYourMac.com sent some of its employees to be the first on line. They arrived 14 days ago to discover they would not be the first on line, they would be the 3rd and 4th people on line.

But here you can see them entering the store along with the other Apple fanatics:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Daniel Goodman And here is SellYourMac employee Jon Murphy after emerging from the store: [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/523c6258eab8eadb0bcb58c6/image.jpg" alt="Jon murphy, sell your mac, iphone, apple store" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="Daniel Goodman/Business Insider"]

