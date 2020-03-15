5G is making the smartphones we love more expensive than ever

Most high-end Android phones will come with 5G connectivity in 2020.

So far, 5G-enabled smartphones are proving to be expensive. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G phones start at $US1,000. Last year’s Galaxy S10 lineup started at $US750.

OnePlus, known to make premium smartphones at incredible value, also confirmed that its 5G smartphone in 2020 will cost more than usual.

Connecting to the next generation of high-performance wireless communication is proving to be more costly for smartphone users than ever before.

2020 is the year of the 5G smartphone, and the first all-5G smartphones to come out – Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup –start at $US1,000. To compare, last year’s lineup of premium 4G smartphones started at $US750 with the Galaxy S10e.

The smartphone maker that offers some of the best value in premium smartphones – OnePlus – recently announced that it will release a 5G smartphone this year, and it will come with a higher price tag as a result of 5G. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told CNET said that 5G technology “does add cost,” and that cost will rise over the pricing of 4G devices.

Still, while Lau said the company’s 5G smartphones in 2020 may cost more than usual, they will still be “reasonably priced.” OnePlus phones are renowned for their incredible value in the premium category. Last year’s OnePlus 7T started at $US600, and it sported similar specs and features as the more expensive Android models from Samsung.

This isn’t to say that the era of 5G will forever burn wallets. Over time, 5G smartphones will surely come down in cost, just like 4G phones did.

The very first 4G phone – the HTC Thunderbolt from 2013 – cost around $US50 more than its 3G and counterparts. And eventually, 4G became available on mid-range and budget smartphones, too. Brand new, Motorola’s budget Moto E6 smartphone with 4G started at $US150. Now, you can grab it for $US100.

5G is in its early days, and coverage is still incredibly limited compared with 4G. With that in mind, there’s no specific rush to go out and buy a 5G phone just for the sake of it.

