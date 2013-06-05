59% of Parents Don't Worry If Their Kids Stare At Screens All Day

According to a recent Northwestern University study, 59% of parents are not worried about their kids becoming addicted to technology.



We first heard about it from The New York Times.

While the study appears to contradict the perception of murmuring parents worried their children could become too attached to tablets and smartphones, it also sheds some surprising light on where those same parents turn for advice in raising their kids.

Even with the torrential amount of parenting blogs and websites available, only 10% of the 2,300 polled look to those sources for parental guidance, with 85% seeking out advice from spouses, parents, friends, or doctors. The final 5% look to social media.

And yet there’s a disconnect between all that face-to-face advice translating into concern of screen addiction.

Co-author of the study, Vicky Rideout, mentions that the lack of addiction worry stems from the heavy use of tech by parents themselves, telling The New York Times “Parental decisions are what are driving the media use.”

The study shows that parents spend on average almost six hours a day gazing at a screen, whether it’s a computer, TV, tablet, video games, or smartphone.

It seems like most parents aren’t losing any sleep at night worrying about their kids’ screen time — they’re most likely surfing the web from their smartphone or tablet instead.

You can take a look further at the study here.

