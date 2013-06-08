A Plaza Hotel Penthouse Hit The Market For $59 Million — More Than Twice What The Owner Paid For It A Year Ago

One of London’s most famous real estate developers has listed his triplex penthouse in New York’s Plaza Hotel for $59 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Christian Candy — who last year paid $25.9 million for the unit — is flipping the pad for more than double the price after redecorating it with his own design company Candy & Candy, according to WSJ.

The home, which is located on the 19th, 20th, and 21st floors of the iconic hotel, is listed with Brown Harris Stevens realtor Kyle Blackmon. It has uninterrupted views of Central Park and New York’s skyline.

With over 6,000 square feet of space and a 230-square-foot balcony that looks out over Central Park, the penthouse is quite extravagant.

If the penthouse sells at its astronomical asking price, it would be a record for the Plaza Hotel, according to WSJ, surpassing the previous record purchase of $48 million for two adjacent condos in 2011.

Candy is best known as the developer of London’s One Hyde Park, the world’s most expensive apartment building.

See a few interior pictures of the stunning listing below.



Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.