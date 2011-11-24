5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan Near Fukushima Plant

is reporting that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Japan early Thursday morning.



The quake struck just 61 miles east of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station. The same plant experienced a partial nuclear meltdown back in March when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake created a tsunami that washed away major portions of Northeastern Japan.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the AP.

