5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan Near Fukushima Plant

Dina Spector
is reporting that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Japan early Thursday morning. 

The quake struck just 61 miles east of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station. The same plant  experienced a partial nuclear meltdown back in March when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake created a tsunami that washed away major portions of Northeastern Japan. 

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the AP.

