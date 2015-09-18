Take a look inside the £57 million eco-friendly super yacht that can travel from Australia to Europe with 1 fuel stop

Silverfast is a super yacht with a twist: it’s designed for eco-friendliness while still providing all of the luxuries associated with a vessel that costs over £57 million ($US88 million) and measures in at 77 meters (252ft) long.
Made by Silveryachts, the Silverfast completed a voyage from Australia, where Silveryachts is based, to Europe, a journey of almost 10,000 nautical miles, with just one fuel stop, a feat near-unprecedented for a large yacht.
In good conditions, Silverfast can cruise at around 20 knots (23 mph) and includes a night-time mode — a “quiet and vibration free” ride, according to Silveryachts — that slows the speed down to 18 knots (20 mph). To achieve this, Silveryachts included “quantum zero-speed stabilisers” that also keep the yacht still at anchor.
Beyond all of the eco-friendliness, Silverfast includes nine guest cabins (a master suite, five doubles and three twins), can house a crew of 18, has a maximum speed of 27 knots (31 mph), and has a sun deck with an outdoor cinema, an eight-person Jacuzzi and 70,000 watt sound system.
Of course, the yacht is no good for getting to shore, and so Silveryachts included a tender stowage area accessible via “gullwing doors” — like those of a Lamborghini — and a helipad.
Here’s what the Silverfast looks like.
The Silverfast has multiple levels and is 10 meters wide. The top floor is the main apartment with a master bedroom, ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobes, and its own private deck.
The yacht is made entirely of aluminium which makes it the fastest of its kind, with a top speed of 27 knots (30 mph) -- not bad for a vessel weighing 952 tons.
The power comes from two 3,630hp diesel engines which, despite their size, are able to travel 4,500 nautical miles on a single tank of fuel.
Due to its design, the Silverfast is able to pass through shallow waters because the hull has a relatively small 'draft' height of three meters. ('Draft' is the measurement from the waterline to the bottom of the hull.)
Designed by Espen Øino, the Silverfast is the fourth in a series of boats that focus on incorporating power, long range and fuel efficiency into one package. The results -- a sleek 77 meter vessel -- are stunning.
The Silverfast can accommodate up to 18 guests, and a seating area for up to 20 more makes it ideal for entertaining off the coast. The guests can be catered to by the 18 staff who also live on the boat.
The yacht has nine cabins in total with two additional smaller berths. The master cabin (pictured) is located on the top deck, while the remaining eight (of which five are double and three are twin) are located on the lower levels.
The Silverfast includes a sea level 'beach club' with a gym, spa, eight-person Jacuzzi, and bar -- all of which are accompanied by trained staff.
The interior of the boat resembles a mansion with multiple seating areas, kitchens and TVs abound. All of the decor is chosen by Andreas Holnburger to be 'fresh and luxurious.'
While the boat includes a bar -- and bar staff -- there are numerous areas that are ideal for relaxing and watching a film.
The upper deck is dedicated to the master suite and includes a seating area that leads out from the bedroom. This area can be self-contained and is ideal for a situation when the boat isn't completely full.
At £57 million ($88 million, €80 million), the Silverfast is one of the most expensive boats on the market and is ideal for anyone who cares about the environment but also wants a huge yacht.
