Take a look inside the £57 million eco-friendly super yacht that can travel from Australia to Europe with 1 fuel stop

Courtesy of Burgess The Silverfast from Silveryachts is a £57 million eco-yacht aimed at the ultra-rich.

Silverfast is a super yacht with a twist: it’s designed for eco-friendliness while still providing all of the luxuries associated with a vessel that costs over £57 million ($US88 million) and measures in at 77 meters (252ft) long.

Made by Silveryachts, the Silverfast completed a voyage from Australia, where Silveryachts is based, to Europe, a journey of almost 10,000 nautical miles, with just one fuel stop, a feat near-unprecedented for a large yacht.

In good conditions, Silverfast can cruise at around 20 knots (23 mph) and includes a night-time mode — a “quiet and vibration free” ride, according to Silveryachts — that slows the speed down to 18 knots (20 mph). To achieve this, Silveryachts included “quantum zero-speed stabilisers” that also keep the yacht still at anchor.

Beyond all of the eco-friendliness, Silverfast includes nine guest cabins (a master suite, five doubles and three twins), can house a crew of 18, has a maximum speed of 27 knots (31 mph), and has a sun deck with an outdoor cinema, an eight-person Jacuzzi and 70,000 watt sound system.

Of course, the yacht is no good for getting to shore, and so Silveryachts included a tender stowage area accessible via “gullwing doors” — like those of a Lamborghini — and a helipad.

Here’s what the Silverfast looks like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.