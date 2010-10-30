57 Things I've Learned Founding 3 Tech Companies

I’ve been founding and helping run technology companies since 1999. My latest company is fabulis.com.



Here are 57 lessons I’ve learned along the way. I could have listed 100+ but I didn’t want to bore you.

Jason Goldberg is the founder and CEO of fabulis.com. The post originally appeared on his personal website, Betashop, and has been republished with permission.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.