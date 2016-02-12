Sports Illustrated is about to feature its oldest swimsuit model ever

This year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition keeps getting more inclusive.

A new Swimsuit for All ad campaign featuring a 56-year-old woman, Nicola Griffin, will be appearing in the magazine, Adweek reports, thereby defying the notion that women lose their sex appeal as they age.

“People think you lose your sex appeal as you get older — but that’s a myth,” Griffin said in a statement (via Adweek, and visible on the company’s Instagram page). “I’ve never felt sexier.”

“Older. Wiser. Sexier,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

Ashley Graham and Philomena Kwao will also appear in the campaign.

“Young and skinny is typical,” Swimsuits for All CEO Moshe Lanaido said to Adweek, “but we’re saying it can also be curvy and older women.”

Swimsuits for All has made a name for itself challenging society’s beauty standards.

Last year, it was deemed groundbreaking when Ashley Graham appeared in a Swimsuits for All ad in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

We thought, ‘Wow, we hit a nerve,'” Lanaido said to Adweek, “and I thought this may become an annual point of view for us.”

This year, Graham has made it to the actual magazine.

She’ll be the curviest model ever featured in the magazine’s main pages, proving that people are beginning to embrace all shapes and sizes, and if not, it serves as a call to Sports Illustrated’s readers to realise that there is not one look that is ‘beautiful.’

Lane Bryant will also be featuring a new ad campaign with curvy superstar Ashley Graham in the same edition of Sports Illustrated.

