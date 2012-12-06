Here Are All The Nominees For The 55th Annual Grammy Awards

Kirsten Acuna
taylor swift grammys nominations 55thTaylor Swift and LL Cool J hosted the Grammys nominations concert.

Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

CBS held its Grammys nominations concert featuring hosts LL Cool J and Taylor Swift.If you skipped on the hour-long extravaganza, here’s everyone who’s up for an award. 

You can check out the complete list of nominees here.

The 55th annual Grammys will air February 10 on CBS.

Record of the Year

Lonely Boy“: The Black Keys
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson 
We Are Young“: Fun. Featuring Janelle Monaé 
Somebody That I Used To Know“: Gotye Featuring Kimbra 
Thinkin Bout You“: Frank Ocean 
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together“: Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

El Camino: The Black Keys
Some Nights: Fun.
Babel: Mumford & Sons Channel
Orange: Frank Ocean
Blunderbuss: Jack White

Song of the Year

The A Team“: Ed Sheeran
Adorn“: Miguel Pimentel
Call Me Maybe“: Carly Rae Jepsen
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson
We Are Young“: Fun. Featuring Janelle Monaé 

Best New Artist 

Alabama Shakes
Fun.
Hunter Hayes
The Lumineers
Frank Ocean  

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Stronger”: Kelly Clarkson
“Ceremonials”: Florence + the Machine
“Some Nights”: Fun.
“Overexposed:” Maroon 5
“The Truth About Love”: Pink

Best Pop Solo Performance

Set Fire To The Rain [Live]“: Adele
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson
Call Me Maybe“: Carly Rae Jepsen
Wide Awake“: Katy Perry
Where Have You Been“: Rihanna

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

Shake It Out: Florence & The Machine
We Are Young: Fun Feat. Janelle Monaé
Somebody That I Used To Know: Gotye Feat. Kimbra
Sexy And I Know It: LMFAO
Payphone: Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa 

Best Rock Song

Freedom At 21“: Jack White
I Will Wait“: Mumford & Sons
Lonely Boy“: El Camino
Madness“: Muse
We Take Care Of Our Own“: Bruce Springsteen

Best Rock Album

El Camino: The Black Keys
Mylo Xyloto: Coldplay
The 2nd Law: Muse
Wrecking Ball: Bruce Springsteen
Blunderbuss: Jack White

Best Rap Song

Daughters“: Nas
Lotus Flower Bomb“: Wale Feat. Miguel
Mercy“: Kanye West Feat. Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz
The Motto“: Drake Feat. Lil’ Wayne
N****s In Paris“: Jay-Z & Kanye West
Young, Wild & Free“: Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Feat. Bruno Mars 

Best Rap Album

Take Care: Drake
Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1: Lupe Fiasco
Life Is Good: Nas
Undun: The Roots
God Forgive, I Don’t: Rick Ross
Based On A T.R.U. Story: 2 Chainz 

Best Country Song

Blown Away“: Carrie Underwood
Cost of Livin’“: Ronnie Dunn
Even If It Breaks Your Heart“: Eli Young Band
So You Don’t Have To Love Me Anymore“: Alan Jackson
Springsteen“: Eric Church

Best Country Album

Uncaged: Zac Brown Band
Hunter Hayes: Hunter Hayes
Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran: Jamey Johnson
Four The Record: Miranda Lambert
The Time Jumpers: The Time Jumpers

Best R&B Album

Black Radio: Robert Glasper
Experiment Back To Love: Anthony Hamilton
Write Me Back: R. Kelly
Beautiful Surprise: Tamia
Open Invitation: Tyrese

For the rest of the nominations, visit the Grammys site, here.  

