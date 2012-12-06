Here Are All The Nominees For The 55th Annual Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J hosted the Grammys nominations concert.

Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

CBS held its Grammys nominations concert featuring hosts LL Cool J and Taylor Swift.If you skipped on the hour-long extravaganza, here’s everyone who’s up for an award.



You can check out the complete list of nominees here.

The 55th annual Grammys will air February 10 on CBS.

Record of the Year

“Lonely Boy“: The Black Keys

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson

“We Are Young“: Fun. Featuring Janelle Monaé

“Somebody That I Used To Know“: Gotye Featuring Kimbra

“Thinkin Bout You“: Frank Ocean

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together“: Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

El Camino: The Black Keys

Some Nights: Fun.

Babel: Mumford & Sons Channel

Orange: Frank Ocean

Blunderbuss: Jack White

Song of the Year

“The A Team“: Ed Sheeran

“Adorn“: Miguel Pimentel

“Call Me Maybe“: Carly Rae Jepsen

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson

“We Are Young“: Fun. Featuring Janelle Monaé

Best New Artist

Alabama Shakes

Fun.

Hunter Hayes

The Lumineers

Frank Ocean

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Stronger”: Kelly Clarkson

“Ceremonials”: Florence + the Machine

“Some Nights”: Fun.

“Overexposed:” Maroon 5

“The Truth About Love”: Pink

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Set Fire To The Rain [Live]“: Adele

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson

“Call Me Maybe“: Carly Rae Jepsen

“Wide Awake“: Katy Perry

“Where Have You Been“: Rihanna

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

Shake It Out: Florence & The Machine

We Are Young: Fun Feat. Janelle Monaé

Somebody That I Used To Know: Gotye Feat. Kimbra

Sexy And I Know It: LMFAO

Payphone: Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa

Best Rock Song

“Freedom At 21“: Jack White

“I Will Wait“: Mumford & Sons

“Lonely Boy“: El Camino

“Madness“: Muse

“We Take Care Of Our Own“: Bruce Springsteen

Best Rock Album

El Camino: The Black Keys

Mylo Xyloto: Coldplay

The 2nd Law: Muse

Wrecking Ball: Bruce Springsteen

Blunderbuss: Jack White

Best Rap Song

“Daughters“: Nas

“Lotus Flower Bomb“: Wale Feat. Miguel

“Mercy“: Kanye West Feat. Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz

“The Motto“: Drake Feat. Lil’ Wayne

“N****s In Paris“: Jay-Z & Kanye West

“Young, Wild & Free“: Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Feat. Bruno Mars

Best Rap Album

Take Care: Drake

Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1: Lupe Fiasco

Life Is Good: Nas

Undun: The Roots

God Forgive, I Don’t: Rick Ross

Based On A T.R.U. Story: 2 Chainz

Best Country Song

“Blown Away“: Carrie Underwood

“Cost of Livin’“: Ronnie Dunn

“Even If It Breaks Your Heart“: Eli Young Band

“So You Don’t Have To Love Me Anymore“: Alan Jackson

“Springsteen“: Eric Church

Best Country Album

Uncaged: Zac Brown Band

Hunter Hayes: Hunter Hayes

Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran: Jamey Johnson

Four The Record: Miranda Lambert

The Time Jumpers: The Time Jumpers

Best R&B Album

Black Radio: Robert Glasper

Experiment Back To Love: Anthony Hamilton

Write Me Back: R. Kelly

Beautiful Surprise: Tamia

Open Invitation: Tyrese

For the rest of the nominations, visit the Grammys site, here.

