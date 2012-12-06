Here Are All The Nominees For The 55th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter
CBS held its Grammys nominations concert featuring hosts LL Cool J and Taylor Swift.If you skipped on the hour-long extravaganza, here’s everyone who’s up for an award.
The 55th annual Grammys will air February 10 on CBS.
Record of the Year
“Lonely Boy“: The Black Keys
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson
“We Are Young“: Fun. Featuring Janelle Monaé
“Somebody That I Used To Know“: Gotye Featuring Kimbra
“Thinkin Bout You“: Frank Ocean
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together“: Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
El Camino: The Black Keys
Some Nights: Fun.
Babel: Mumford & Sons Channel
Orange: Frank Ocean
Blunderbuss: Jack White
Song of the Year
“The A Team“: Ed Sheeran
“Adorn“: Miguel Pimentel
“Call Me Maybe“: Carly Rae Jepsen
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson
“We Are Young“: Fun. Featuring Janelle Monaé
Best New Artist
Alabama Shakes
Fun.
Hunter Hayes
The Lumineers
Frank Ocean
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Stronger”: Kelly Clarkson
“Ceremonials”: Florence + the Machine
“Some Nights”: Fun.
“Overexposed:” Maroon 5
“The Truth About Love”: Pink
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Set Fire To The Rain [Live]“: Adele
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)“: Kelly Clarkson
“Call Me Maybe“: Carly Rae Jepsen
“Wide Awake“: Katy Perry
“Where Have You Been“: Rihanna
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
Shake It Out: Florence & The Machine
We Are Young: Fun Feat. Janelle Monaé
Somebody That I Used To Know: Gotye Feat. Kimbra
Sexy And I Know It: LMFAO
Payphone: Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa
Best Rock Song
“Freedom At 21“: Jack White
“I Will Wait“: Mumford & Sons
“Lonely Boy“: El Camino
“Madness“: Muse
“We Take Care Of Our Own“: Bruce Springsteen
Best Rock Album
El Camino: The Black Keys
Mylo Xyloto: Coldplay
The 2nd Law: Muse
Wrecking Ball: Bruce Springsteen
Blunderbuss: Jack White
Best Rap Song
“Daughters“: Nas
“Lotus Flower Bomb“: Wale Feat. Miguel
“Mercy“: Kanye West Feat. Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz
“The Motto“: Drake Feat. Lil’ Wayne
“N****s In Paris“: Jay-Z & Kanye West
“Young, Wild & Free“: Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Feat. Bruno Mars
Best Rap Album
Take Care: Drake
Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1: Lupe Fiasco
Life Is Good: Nas
Undun: The Roots
God Forgive, I Don’t: Rick Ross
Based On A T.R.U. Story: 2 Chainz
Best Country Song
“Blown Away“: Carrie Underwood
“Cost of Livin’“: Ronnie Dunn
“Even If It Breaks Your Heart“: Eli Young Band
“So You Don’t Have To Love Me Anymore“: Alan Jackson
“Springsteen“: Eric Church
Best Country Album
Uncaged: Zac Brown Band
Hunter Hayes: Hunter Hayes
Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran: Jamey Johnson
Four The Record: Miranda Lambert
The Time Jumpers: The Time Jumpers
Best R&B Album
Black Radio: Robert Glasper
Experiment Back To Love: Anthony Hamilton
Write Me Back: R. Kelly
Beautiful Surprise: Tamia
Open Invitation: Tyrese
