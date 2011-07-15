GOOGLE: 550,000 Android Activations Per Day

Photo: Heather, via Flickr

During Google’s Q2 earnings call, Larry Page just announced that 550,000 Android devices are being activated every day.It was just over two weeks ago that Android boss Andy Rubin announced 500,000 Android devices were being activated per day.



And if you think way back to Google I/O in May, Google said it was activating 400,000 Android devices per day.

That’s a lot of growth in just two months.

