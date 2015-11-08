No one can figure out where 550 sheep are hiding in this picture

Twitter/@pilgrimfarms The picture in question, with 550 sheep.

One sheep. Two sheep. Three sheep. 550 sheep?

On Wednesday, Liezel Kennedy of Pilgrim Farms in Canada tweeted some pictures of her flock of sheep perfectly camouflaged in a snowy field. Now, her mind-bending pictures are topping the front page of Reddit mere hours after being submitted.

“Could hardly find my sheep this morning,” Kennedy initially tweeted with the pictures.

Here’s a closer look at the sheep-filled field:

And another. The closer you get, the more visible the sheep become, but it’s still pretty tricky to spot them.

“There are about 550 ewes in that photos,” Kennedy also explained on Twitter.

“Saw them in the third panel. Go back to the second: Wtf, they’re already there. Go back to the first: WTF. Can’t unsee them now,” wrote one mind-boggled Imgur commenter.

“Why am I suddenly so sleepy?,” asked another commenter.

Happy counting and sweet dreams.

H/T BuzzFeed Canada

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.