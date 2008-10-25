550% More Searches For iPhone Than GPhone

Here’s a chart comparing the number of US searches related to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone compared to T-Mobile’s G1, the first phone running Google’s (GOOG) mobile operating system, Android.

Andrew Lipsman of ComScore tells us: “We used broad matches of the terms: gphone, google phone, G1 and android and then excluded any terms that clearly didn’t have to do with the G1 (e.g. Android 18)” Forget the devices themselves, for us, the disparity is a testament to Apple’s marketing proficiency and Google’s lack there of.

Yet another sign that Google needs to reboot its product launch and marketing strategy.

