55-Year-Old Casino Exec Releases One Of The Worst Rap Videos Ever

By day, Allen Samuels is a popular casino host in Atlantic City.



By night? He’s A. Samuels, the sillest fledgling rapper in the game, son!

Last week, the 55-year-old New Jersey resident released “Livin De Life,” a music video/rap song that I’d describe to you in more detail but words fail me at the moment. So just and watch it and enjoy.

This post originally appeared at Gawker.

