HOUSE OF THE DAY: $55 Million For An Incredible Oceanfront Compound In The Hamptons

Photo: via Sotheby’s

Even though you’ll live on the beach, you’ll never want to leave the confines of your home in this oceanfront mansion in Wainscott, in the heart of the Hamptons.Listed at $55 million, the home has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and one half bath.



It spans 12,000 square feet and is three stories tall. There’s even an elevator to help you get around the house.

Inside the home, there are five fireplaces, a home audio system, a media room and a wine cellar. Outside, there’s a fully-equipped kitchen, fountains, and a tennis court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.