HOUSE OF THE DAY: $55 Million For An Incredible Oceanfront Compound In The Hamptons

Meredith Galante
hamptons $55 million

Photo: via Sotheby’s

Even though you’ll live on the beach, you’ll never want to leave the confines of your home in this oceanfront mansion in Wainscott, in the heart of the Hamptons.Listed at $55 million, the home has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and one half bath.

It spans 12,000 square feet and is three stories tall. There’s even an elevator to help you get around the house.

Inside the home, there are five fireplaces, a home audio system, a media room and a wine cellar. Outside, there’s a fully-equipped kitchen, fountains, and a tennis court.

It takes approximately 60 seconds to get from your bed to the beach

This place seems huge

The kitchen has a great view of the pool

Almost everything in this house is white

The bathroom has a tiled mermaid--how appropriate for an oceanfront home

This den is very cozy, the perfect place to curl up with a book

Check out the funky tiling in the kitchen

This room reminds us of a scene from Casablanca

A perfect beach bedroom

The butler's pantry

A very classy breakfast nook

Sand and grass, what a combination

Want to tour the neighbourhood?

