Here Are The 55 Colleges The Government Is Investigating For Their Handling Of Sex Assault Cases

Pamela Engel
Arizona State University campusWikimedia CommonsArizona State University

The U.S. Department of Education just released a list of 55 colleges and universities it is investigating for possible violations of federal law over the handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints.

The move is unprecedented, and it’s the first comprehensive look at which universities the government is investigating for Title IX violations, according to the Education Department.

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in all education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Here’s the list:

State Institution
AZ Arizona State University
CA Butte-Glen Community College District
CA Occidental College
CA University of California-Berkeley
CA University of Southern California
CO Regis University
CO University of Colorado at Boulder
CO University of Colorado at Denver
CO University of Denver
CT University of Connecticut
DC Catholic University of America
FL Florida State University
GA Emory University
HI University of Hawaii at Manoa
ID University of Idaho
IL Knox College
IL University of Chicago
IN Indiana University-Bloomington
IN Vincennes University
MA Amherst College
MA Boston University
MA Emerson College
MA Harvard College
MA Harvard University — Law School
MA University of Massachusetts-Amherst
MD Frostburg State University
MI Michigan State University
MI University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
NC Guilford College
NC University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
ND Minot State University
NH Dartmouth College
NJ Princeton University
NY Cuny Hunter College
NY Hobart and William Smith Colleges
NY Sarah Lawrence College
NY Suny at Binghamton
OH Denison University
OH Ohio State University
OH Wittenberg University
OK Oklahoma State University
PA Carnegie Mellon University
PA Franklin and Marshall College
PA Pennsylvania State University
PA Swarthmore College
PA Temple University
TN Vanderbilt University
TX Southern Methodist University
TX The University of Texas-Pan American
VA College of William and Mary
VA University of Virginia
WA Washington State University
WI University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
WV Bethany College
WV West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

Earlier this week, the White House urged colleges and universities to help curb sexual assaults on students and announced a new website, NotAlone.gov, to help victims find resources and report crimes, according to Reuters.

Sexual assault is a major problem on college campuses — one in five female students is assaulted, the White House noted, and victims have sued over poor treatment of their cases and lenient punishments for alleged rapists.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.