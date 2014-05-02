Here Are The 55 Colleges The Government Is Investigating For Their Handling Of Sex Assault Cases

The U.S. Department of Education just released a list of 55 colleges and universities it is investigating for possible violations of federal law over the handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints.
The move is unprecedented, and it’s the first comprehensive look at which universities the government is investigating for Title IX violations, according to the Education Department.
Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in all education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.
Here’s the list:
|AZ
|Arizona State University
|CA
|Butte-Glen Community College District
|CA
|Occidental College
|CA
|University of California-Berkeley
|CA
|University of Southern California
|CO
|Regis University
|CO
|University of Colorado at Boulder
|CO
|University of Colorado at Denver
|CO
|University of Denver
|CT
|University of Connecticut
|DC
|Catholic University of America
|FL
|Florida State University
|GA
|Emory University
|HI
|University of Hawaii at Manoa
|ID
|University of Idaho
|IL
|Knox College
|IL
|University of Chicago
|IN
|Indiana University-Bloomington
|IN
|Vincennes University
|MA
|Amherst College
|MA
|Boston University
|MA
|Emerson College
|MA
|Harvard College
|MA
|Harvard University — Law School
|MA
|University of Massachusetts-Amherst
|MD
|Frostburg State University
|MI
|Michigan State University
|MI
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|NC
|Guilford College
|NC
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|ND
|Minot State University
|NH
|Dartmouth College
|NJ
|Princeton University
|NY
|Cuny Hunter College
|NY
|Hobart and William Smith Colleges
|NY
|Sarah Lawrence College
|NY
|Suny at Binghamton
|OH
|Denison University
|OH
|Ohio State University
|OH
|Wittenberg University
|OK
|Oklahoma State University
|PA
|Carnegie Mellon University
|PA
|Franklin and Marshall College
|PA
|Pennsylvania State University
|PA
|Swarthmore College
|PA
|Temple University
|TN
|Vanderbilt University
|TX
|Southern Methodist University
|TX
|The University of Texas-Pan American
|VA
|College of William and Mary
|VA
|University of Virginia
|WA
|Washington State University
|WI
|University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
|WV
|Bethany College
|WV
|West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Earlier this week, the White House urged colleges and universities to help curb sexual assaults on students and announced a new website, NotAlone.gov, to help victims find resources and report crimes, according to Reuters.
Sexual assault is a major problem on college campuses — one in five female students is assaulted, the White House noted, and victims have sued over poor treatment of their cases and lenient punishments for alleged rapists.
