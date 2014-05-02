Here Are The 55 Colleges The Government Is Investigating For Their Handling Of Sex Assault Cases

Wikimedia Commons Arizona State University

The U.S. Department of Education just released a list of 55 colleges and universities it is investigating for possible violations of federal law over the handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints.

The move is unprecedented, and it’s the first comprehensive look at which universities the government is investigating for Title IX violations, according to the Education Department.

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in all education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Here’s the list:

State Institution AZ Arizona State University CA Butte-Glen Community College District CA Occidental College CA University of California-Berkeley CA University of Southern California CO Regis University CO University of Colorado at Boulder CO University of Colorado at Denver CO University of Denver CT University of Connecticut DC Catholic University of America FL Florida State University GA Emory University HI University of Hawaii at Manoa ID University of Idaho IL Knox College IL University of Chicago IN Indiana University-Bloomington IN Vincennes University MA Amherst College MA Boston University MA Emerson College MA Harvard College MA Harvard University — Law School MA University of Massachusetts-Amherst MD Frostburg State University MI Michigan State University MI University of Michigan-Ann Arbor NC Guilford College NC University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ND Minot State University NH Dartmouth College NJ Princeton University NY Cuny Hunter College NY Hobart and William Smith Colleges NY Sarah Lawrence College NY Suny at Binghamton OH Denison University OH Ohio State University OH Wittenberg University OK Oklahoma State University PA Carnegie Mellon University PA Franklin and Marshall College PA Pennsylvania State University PA Swarthmore College PA Temple University TN Vanderbilt University TX Southern Methodist University TX The University of Texas-Pan American VA College of William and Mary VA University of Virginia WA Washington State University WI University of Wisconsin-Whitewater WV Bethany College WV West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

Earlier this week, the White House urged colleges and universities to help curb sexual assaults on students and announced a new website, NotAlone.gov, to help victims find resources and report crimes, according to Reuters.

Sexual assault is a major problem on college campuses — one in five female students is assaulted, the White House noted, and victims have sued over poor treatment of their cases and lenient punishments for alleged rapists.

