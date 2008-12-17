Billionaire Madoff Victim: Bernie Was Anxious Last Month

From the Palm Beach Post, an interview with clothing magnate Carl Shapiro, 95. He considered Madoff a son until Thursday when Madoff’s confession: “A knife in the heart.”



There was no clue anything was wrong. As recently as last month, the textiles magnate sent Madoff more millions to invest.

“He seemed a little anxious this time,” Ruth, 91, Shapiro’s wife of 69 years, said of Madoff. “He kept calling saying ‘I didn’t get it; it hasn’t come yet, are you sure you sent it?’

“I’ll never believe this, what he did to people,” Ruth Shapiro said. “Some are completely wiped out. They have nothing left. Nothing.”

Meanwhile, the Shapiros’ son-in-law, Robert Jaffe, was a big Madoff shill. He and Madoff investor Jerome Fisher practically came to blows on Saturday night.

