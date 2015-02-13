54 women who rocked the tech world

Notable Women in Tech Microsoft distinguished scientist Jennifer Chayes

If you want to encourage your daughter, sister, niece, aunt, mum, grandma, BFF, girlfriend, or wife to dig into maths, science, and computers and pursue the high-paying jobs in those fields, it helps to show her some role models.

In that spirit, Duke University professor Susan Rodger, author and mentor Katy Dickinson, and developer Jessica Dickinson Goodman fired up The Notable Women Cards project.

“Women have been leaders in computing from the start, but not enough of our contributions are remembered,” they say. So they created this deck of playing cards that features 54 notable women in computing.

