54 women who rocked the tech world

Julie Bort
If you want to encourage your daughter, sister, niece, aunt, mum, grandma, BFF, girlfriend, or wife to dig into maths, science, and computers and pursue the high-paying jobs in those fields, it helps to show her some role models.

In that spirit, Duke University professor Susan Rodger, author and mentor Katy Dickinson, and developer Jessica Dickinson Goodman fired up The Notable Women Cards project.

“Women have been leaders in computing from the start, but not enough of our contributions are remembered,” they say. So they created this deck of playing cards that features 54 notable women in computing.

Katherine Johnson: NASA Mathematician

Augusta Ada Lovelace: First computer programmer

Jennifer Chayes: Microsoft Research Distinguished Scientist

Vicki Hanson: U of Dundee Professor

Ellen Ochoa: NASA Astronaut and Johnson Space Center Director

Tova Milo: Tel Aviv U Professor

Valerie Taylor: Texas A&M Professor

Kathleen McKeown: Columbia Professor

Susan Landau: Worcester Polytechnic Institute Professor

Mary Lou Jepsen: Google X, Head of the Display Division

Kristina Johnson: Undersecretary US Dept. of Energy

Sophie Wilson: Broadcom, Director Integrated Circuit Design

Jean Bartik: ENIAC computer programmer team

Anita Borg: Founder, Anita Borg Institute

Deborah Estrin: Cornell NYC Tech Professor

Yuqing Gao: IBM Senior Manager

Susan Graham: U Cal Berkeley Distinguished Professor

Cristina Amon: U of Toronto Dean-Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering

Betsy Ancker-Johnson: American Physical Society Fellow

Arati Prabhakar: US DARPA Director

Sophie Vandebroek: Xerox CTO

Ruzena Bajcsy: U Cal Berkeley Professor

Laurie Hendren: McGill Professor

Lixia Zhang: UCLA Professor

Betty Snyder: ENIAC computer programmer team

Kay McNulty: ENIAC computer programmer team

Frances Allen: IBM Fellow Emerita

Barbara Liskov: MIT Professor

Shafrira Goldwasser: MIT Professor

Hessa Sultan Al Jaber: Qatar ICT Minister

Mary Jane Irwin: Penn State Professor

Irene Greif: IBM User Experience Group

Duy-Loan Le: Texas Instruments Senior Fellow

Grete Hermann: U of Göttingen mathematician

Manuela Veloso: Carnegie Mellon Professor

Lila Ibrahim: Coursera Chief Business Officer

Padmasree Warrior: Cisco CTO

Genevieve Bell: Intel Director of Interaction and Experience Research

Marilyn Wescoff: ENIAC computer programmer team

Grace Hopper: US Navy Admiral

Chieko Asakawa: IBM Fellow

Denice Denton: UC Santa Cruz Chancellor

Radia Perlman: Intel Fellow

Clarisse Sieckenius de Souza: Professor at PUC Rio de Janeiro

Linda Petzold: UC Santa Barbara Professor

Jennifer Widom: Stanford Professor

Jean Sammet: IBM Researcher

Helen Greiner: CyPhy Works CEO

Anuradha Annaswamy: MIT Senior Research Scientist

Qiheng Hu: Founder, China Internet Network Information Center

Ruth Lichterman Teitelbaum: ENIAC computer programmer team

Fran Bilas: ENIAC computer programmer team

Mitchell Baker: Mozilla Executive Chair

Maria Klawe: Harvey Mudd College President

And here's the link where you can download the playing cards yourself.

Buy the cards.

