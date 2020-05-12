54% of participants in a new poll cited the Trump administration as a major source of misinformation on the coronavirus

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images A speech by President Donald Trump at the White House on April 30.

More than half of those surveyed recently by Gallup and the Knight Foundation said the Trump administration was a major source of misinformation.

Other common sources of misinformation included social media and the “mainstream” national news media.

Over half of the people surveyed in an April poll said President Donald Trump’s administration was responsible for significant amounts of misinformation on the new coronavirus.

A survey by Gallup and the Knight Foundation that interviewed 1,693 adults across all 50 states and the District of Columbia who were members of Gallup’s panel April 14-20 found that 54% of respondents said the Trump administration was either the largest or second-largest source of coronavirus misinformation.

Respondents were asked what they thought were the “main” and “next most common” sources of “false or misleading information about the coronavirus in the US.” The choices were the Trump administration, mainstream national news, social-media websites and apps, state elected officials (governors), friends and family, and local news.

The Trump administration was the second-most-cited source of misinformation behind social media overall, but it had the largest share, 47%, of those describing it as the main source of misinformation, compared with 15% who said the same for social media and 33% who did for mainstream national news.

The survey found stark differences between Democrats and Republicans, with Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones concluding that “partisans have clear ideas of what entities are most responsible for misinformation.”

“For Democrats, it is the Trump administration; for Republicans, it is the mainstream national news media,” Jones wrote. “Democrats are more likely to name the Trump administration than Republicans are to name the mainstream media. Independents are about equally likely to name the Trump administration and the mainstream news media.”

The Trump administration was the No. 1 source of misinformation for 85% of Democrats but only 4% of Republicans, according to the poll. On the flip side, 75% of Republicans said the mainstream national media was the No. 1 source of misinformation, compared with only 2% of Democrats.

The vast majority of both parties – 82% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans – said misinformation about the virus was a major problem.

On Monday, Twitter announced that it would start adding labels to coronavirus information that was “disputed,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to The Journal, the decision was part of efforts from “Silicon Valley to try to slow the spread of false claims related to the pandemic.”

Last week, a video titled “Plandemic,” which featured many debunked claims about the pandemic, was widely shared on social-media sites before sites like Facebook and YouTube announced that they were removing it, Business Insider previously reported.

“The accuracy and the quality of the information people learn about COVID-19 could literally affect their physical health, and in the extreme, could have life or death consequences for them,” the survey said.

The White House has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.

