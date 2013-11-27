A Former Bernie Madoff Partner Just Sold His Amagansett Beachfront Home For $US11 Million

Julia La Roche
It's just steps away from the beach. via Elliman

The
New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil reportsthat former Bernie Madoff partner/neighbour Maurice “Sonny” Cohn has sold his Amagansett beachfront home for $US11 million.

The home was listed by Elliman for $12.9 million.

Cohn ran a feeder fund called Cohmad Securities (a combination of “Cohn” and “Madoff”) that introduced investor capital to Madoff’s investment company, according to ProPublica.

Madoff was convicted of running a massive ponzi scheme. He is serving a 150 year prison sentence in Butner, North Carolina.

Cohn and his associates settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission back in 2010.

Now let’s tour Cohn’s recently sold beach digs.

The unique oceanfront residence was designed by renowned architect Charles Gwathmey.

The home sits on one acre amid the dunes of Amagansett.

The home features three decks with breathtaking oceanfront views.

There are views of 220 feet of ocean front.

It's just steps away from the beach.

Seen here is a two-story living room with floor to ceiling sliders that open to the decks.

There are 4 bedrooms. The master suite has its own private den/office.

There are 2.5 bathrooms.

The floors throughout the home are heated.

The kitchen is newly renovated.

Now let's tour another Wall Street home...

A Wall Street Couple Is Selling Their Connecticut Home With An Indoor Lacrosse Turf For $US10.85 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.