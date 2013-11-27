A Former Bernie Madoff Partner Just Sold His Amagansett Beachfront Home For $US11 Million

The

New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil reportsthat former Bernie Madoff partner/neighbour Maurice “Sonny” Cohn has sold his Amagansett beachfront home for $US11 million.

The home was listed by Elliman for $12.9 million.

Cohn ran a feeder fund called Cohmad Securities (a combination of “Cohn” and “Madoff”) that introduced investor capital to Madoff’s investment company, according to ProPublica.

Madoff was convicted of running a massive ponzi scheme. He is serving a 150 year prison sentence in Butner, North Carolina.

Cohn and his associates settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission back in 2010.

Now let’s tour Cohn’s recently sold beach digs.

