54% of incumbents say fintech partnerships have boosted revenue

The growing number of partnerships between fintechs and legacy players suggests that incumbents believe there are benefits to working with new market entrants.

Meanwhile, some of these collaborations are now established enough for those benefits to be measured, with a new survey from global law firm Mayer Brown showing where incumbents think their partnerships are paying off. The firm surveyed 70 UK financial services providers including banks, insurers, and asset managers.



Cost savings. Eighty-seven percent of respondents said they were able to cut costs to some extent by working with fintech providers. These savings likely come from incumbents spending less on the development of new customer-facing services, as well as the efficiencies fintechs can bring to legacy processes thanks to their agile structures and use of the newest technology.

Brand refreshes. Eighty-three percent of respondents said collaborations with fintechs offered opportunities for incumbents to refresh their branding. That’s likely because partnerships with fintechs enable legacy players to improve customer engagement and launch innovative products and services faster than they could build them in-house. This allows incumbents to reposition themselves as better serving a particular market, or simply as cutting-edge.

Increased revenue. Fifty-four percent of respondents said partnerships had resulted in boosted revenue. It’s worth noting that this is the benefit seen by fewest incumbents, which suggests it may take longest to emerge as the parties involved work out a business model that suits everyone.

The full benefits of fintech partnerships will only be realized by incumbents with well thought out fintech strategies. To make the most of partnerships, firms need to decide in advance which specific areas they want to improve or change — cost savings or their brand, for example — and which fintechs are best suited to help them achieve such goals.

Incumbents also need to carefully consider the practicalities of integrating fintechs’ technology with legacy systems, as well as ensure that fintech and legacy working cultures can work side by side. Incumbents that jump into partnerships without considering these factors in advance will likely be slower to reap any benefits from working with fintechs.

