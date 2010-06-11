53 Cool Coworking centres For Entrepreneurs Across The Country

Coworking spaces are a good option for entrepreneurs who are just getting started and don’t have their own office space.



Working from home is often challenging, especially if you don’t have a separate office space to block out distractions. It can be quite isolating, as well.

Coworking offices, on the other hand, give you access to fully-equipped office space for way cheaper than renting out your own workplace.

And you get the chance to hang out with other entrepreneurial minds, too.

Under30CEO has compiled a list of coworking centres in the American cities they consider to be startup hotspots.

From Under30CEO:

New York City:

Sunshine Suites – One of the largest centres in New York. “Where Start-Ups Get Started”

Coworking Brooklyn @ The Change You Want to See Gallery (Williamsburg) – Home to cultural producers, programmers, writers, theorists, activists, professionals, and adventure seekers.

The Metropolitan Exchange – coworking space for architects, urban planners and designers

Green Spaces NY – Collective workspace for sustainability-oriented small businesses. Green business incubator. (Downtown Brooklyn in the MEx)

Jelly – Coworking in various locations around NYC, including Bryant Park, Williamsburg, and Tribeca. Jellies usually occur every other Friday, and they generally take place in someone’s living room. Jelly is always completely free! (Manhattan & Brooklyn)

3rdward – For creative design professionals in Brooklyn

SparkSpace – “Coworking for startups”

New Work City – Manhattan’s community coworking space. Full-time, part-time, and drop-in memberships, as well as workshops and events.

The Hive at 55 – Shared workspace for 30+ people, three private workrooms, as well as flexible space for conferences and workshops. Sponsored by the Alliance for Downtown New York.

WeWorkNYC – Located in downtown Manhattan with multiple options for any businesses needs.

Boston:

Betahouse – Coworking for entrepreneurs, technologists and creatives in Central Square Cambridge.

Geek Offices – Cambridge coworking with 25 cubicles ready to go and a full set of amenities

WorkBar – Downtown Boston shared office space

Cambridge Coworking centre – Located in Cambridge with monthly rates at $250

Design Annex – Design Annex provides the resources for small firms and solo practitioners in design fields in Somerville and surrounding communities to grow their businesses.

