This Startup Wants To Make One Great App Each Week Of The Year

Steve Leicht, CEO of the mobile startup 52apps, told Bloomberg West that his company strives to create one “quality application” every week of the year that “solves a specific problem that’s not being addressed by an application today.”



So how does a company come up with enough apps to make good on that goal?

“We’re soliciting ideas from the community for those applications,” Leicht said. “So we have app idea days where we actually go out in almost a Shark Tank fashion to let people present those ideas, as well as we have an online submission form on our website.”

