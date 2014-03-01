52 Phrases Only People In The Airline Industry Will Understand

They don’t look like slam-clickers. Photo: Getty

Sometimes when you’re flying the crew can talk their own language – making you worry there’s something they don’t want you know.

For example: “FAs to all-call, we are approaching an air-pocket. Please prepare for holding pattern, ensure all pax are strapped-in while we handle a 7600.”

We’ve spoken to our airline contacts and done some research on the phrases aviation industry insiders use.

Sourcing some phrases from Patrick Smith’s Cockpit Confidential: Everything You Need to Know About Air Travel, airodyssey.net, airliners.net and rd.com, the list is broken into general terms, nicknames, and the all-important words you definitely don’t want to hear.

General use:

All-call: A request that each flight attendant report to his or her station. EFC time: The expect further clearance time is the point at which a crew expects to be set free from a holding pattern or exempted from a ground stop. Deadhead: A deadheading pilot or flight attendant is one who is repositioning as part of an on-duty assignment. Essentially, they’re flying as passengers while on duty. Final approach: An aeroplane is on final approach when it has reached the last, straight-in segment of the landing pattern – that is, aligned with the extended centre-line of the runway, requiring no additional turns or manoeuvring. Air pocket: Colloquial for a transient jolt of turbulence. Flight deck: The cockpit. Holding pattern: A racetrack-shaped course flown during bad weather or traffic delays. Callsign: Phrase used in radio transmissions to identify an aircraft, before proceeding to actual instructions. For example “Qantas 005”. ETA: Estimated Time of Arrival. ETD: Estimated Time of Departure. F/A: Flight Attendant. Pax: Passengers. Payload: Revenue passengers and/or cargo, or more specifically their combined weight. PIREP: Pilot report. Weather observations reported by a pilot in flight. POB: Number of Persons On Board. Roger: Used to indicate that an instruction has been received and understood. Touchdown: Synonym of landing. UM: Unaccompanied Minor. Zulu: Used worldwide for times of flight operations, formerly Greenwich Mean Time, now Co-ordinated Universal Time. ATC: Air traffic control (some say God).

Nicknames:

Bird: Plane/Aircraft. Flyboy/girl: Pilot. Ramp-rat: Ground crew. Cowboys: Cargo Operators. Pointy end: First Class. Slam-Clicker: A flight attendant who either doesn’t socialise after a flight or is too tired to — they go straight to their hotel room, slam the door and click the lock. Crop Dusting: When flight attendants walk down the aisle and fart. Trolly Dolly: Used to describe a flight attendant pulling the cabin bag in the airport. Bottle to Throttle: Curfew hours. It is the cut-off time that you are allowed to have a drink before the start of your duty. Slinging hash: Serving the meals. Screamer: A passenger who has lost his or her cool. Steerage: Coach class. Cockpit queen: A flight attendant more interested in the front end of the aircraft than the cabin. Blue room: The bathroom. Tuff cuff: Plastic handcuffs for disruptive passengers. Crotch watch: The required check to make sure all passengers have their seat belts fastened. Crumb crunchers: Kids. Gate lice: The people who gather around the gate right before boarding so they can be first on the plane. George: Autopilot. “I’ll let George take over.” Landing lips: Female passengers put on their “landing lips” when they use their lipstick just before landing. Last Minute Paperwork: A delay causing the flight to wait before paper work. For example a revision to the flight plan or maintenance getting the logbook in order. Two-for-one special: The plane touches down on landing, bounces up, then touches down again.

What you don’t want to hear:

Ditch: An emergency landing into water. Mayday: The ultimate international radio distress call, indicating imminent danger to the life of the occupants onboard and requiring immediate assistance. Pan Pan: International radio urgency call. It usually indicates a threat to the safety of an aircraft or its passengers. Less urgent than Mayday. Squawks: Problems or discrepancies with an aircraft transmitted by an assigned code. For example: 7700 – Mayday/ Emergency 7600 – Radio Failure/ Lost communication 7500 – Hijacking 5000 – Aircraft flying on Australian military operations Stall: When airflow over the wing slows down too much and causes a loss of lift. This can be catastrophic in a jet. Wake turbulence: Turbulence that forms behind an aircraft as it passes through the air. Behind a large heavy aircraft they can be powerful enough to roll or even break up a smaller aircraft. Windshear: Change in wind speed and/or direction over a short distance, resulting in a tearing or shearing effect, that can cause a sudden loss of airspeed with occasionally disastrous results if encountered when taking-off or landing. Easy Victor: Evacuate the aircraft. INOP: Inoperative. Deadstick: Flying without the aid of engine power.

