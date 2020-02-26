More than 50 people were injured when the driver of a silver Mercedes mowed down a carnival crowd in Germany

Uwe Zucchi/picture alliance via Getty Images The silver Mercedes station wagon that a German citizen drove into a Rose Monday procession, injuring at least 52 people in Volkmarsen, police say.

At least 52 people were hurt when the driver of a silver Mercedes station wagon drove into a carnival procession in Volkmarsen, Germany, on Monday.

Eighteen children who were celebrating Rose Monday have been injured and 35 people are still in hospital, police say.

A 29-year-old German man has been arrested in connection with the attack, but a motive is still unknown since police have been unable to interview him since he too was injured.

Volker Bouffier, the leader of Hesse, the state in which Volkmarsen is located, said he was “shocked at the terrible act.”

This attack comes on the heels of a far-right mass shooting that left nine people dead in Hanau, Germany, on February 19.

A day that is usually honoured with jaunty floats and colourful costumes was instead marred by terror and chaos when a car mowed down a carnival crowd in central Germany, wounding more than 50 people.

Police have arrested the 29-year-old German man who, around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday, plowed a silver Mercedes station wagon through plastic barricades and into a procession for Rosenmontag in the town of Volkmarsen, BBC reported. The car is registered to the still-unidentified man who is accused of attempted homicide, police say.

Rosenmontag – also known as Rose Monday – is one of the highlights of the traditional German Karneval (or carnival) celebration that precedes Ash Wednesday, which, according to Al Jazeera, marks the start of Lent for many Christians. Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz see the biggest parades.

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images Carnival decorations and balloons are seen at a house in Volkmarsen, Germany, on February 25, 2020.

The Frankfurt General Prosecutor’s Office said that the 52 victims range from two to 85 years old, and 18 among them are children. Thirty-five people who were hurt are still in the hospital while 17 were treated and sent home, the Associated Press said.

Local media reports cite eyewitness accounts of the driver speeding up as he neared the carnival procession and allegedly making a beeline for children who were partaking in the festivities.

Federal prosecutors say the suspect sustained serious head injuries. He will be treated before being taken to an investigating judge, the AP reported.

“We can’t say anything about his precise motives,” police spokesman Henning Hinn told reporters, AP said. Officers haven’t yet been able to interview the suspect because of his condition, he added.

Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images Officers investigating a car that a German citizen drove into a Rose Monday procession in Volkmarsen.

Authorities denied reports of the man driving under the influence of alcohol, but it’s unclear whether drugs played a role, according to BBC.

Another person was accused of filming the incident and arrested for it, police say. German officials urged people not to share photographs of the scene in the crime’s aftermath.

A picture made the rounds of the internet apparently showing the suspect getting nabbed, but BBC said, the wrong person had been photographed. Police debunked the rumours by tweeting the incorrect picture and labelling it “fake news.”

ELMAR SCHULTEN/AFP via Getty Images Fire brigades and victims near the site of a car attack at a carnival procession in Volkmarsen near Kassel in Germany on February 24, 2020.

Volkmarsen, located near Kassel in the state of Hesse, is home to around 7,000 people. All other carnival parades in the state were called off on Monday as a precaution, police told AP.

Tuesday’s carnival events will go on as planned, officials said, because there are no “concrete indications” of an ongoing risk, the BBC reported. However, the festivities will occur amid a heightened police presence.

Volker Bouffier, the leader of Hesse, the state in which Volkmarsen is located, said he was “shocked at the terrible act,” but also urged people not to hypothesize about the suspect’s motive.

Uwe Zucchi/picture alliance via Getty Images A forensic investigation is being conducted at the crime scene at a Volksmarsen carnival procession where a car drove into a crowd and injured at least 52 people, many of whom are children

This attack comes mere days after a racist extremist man, identified by authorities as Tobias Rathjen, gunned down nine people at two hookah bars in Hanau, Germany. He and his mother were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, police say.

