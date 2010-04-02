52% Of Bloggers Consider Themselves Journalists But Most Can't Get Paid

From TechCrunch:



According to a new study released by PR Week and PR Newswire, 52% per cent of bloggers surveyed consider themselves journalists. This is an increase from 2009’s study, when just one in three had the same opinion. However, despite this, only 20% of bloggers obtain the majority of their income from their blogs; which is an 4% increase from 2009.

Read more at TechCrunch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.