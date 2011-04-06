PICTURES: Check Out The Beautiful New Offices That SAC Capital Might Move Into Soon

After months of rumours, Steve Cohen is reportedly close to signing a deal to take four floors inside the shiny new office building at 510 Madison Avenue.

Apparently the fact that a judge just threw out a lawsuit by Cohen’s ex-wife, has pushed up the close-date, which could be just days away.

The lease may also include naming rights to the building.

But the best thing about the space are the amenities — there’s a pool.

510 Madison Avenue is just blocks away from Central Park

The 30-floor glass building was originally intended as a condo, but the developers decided to convert the structure into office space for hedge funds and boutique financial firms

The front desk, reception wall and floor are all different types of stone

This is the elevator corridor

The bathrooms have white terrazzo floors and white glazed Italian ceramic wall tiles.

This is the reception to the member's health club

This is the health club locker room

And the best thing about 510 Madison -- the pool, which is located on the mezzanine above the lobby

There's also an outdoor terrace

