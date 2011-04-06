PICTURES: Check Out The Beautiful New Offices That SAC Capital Might Move Into Soon

After months of rumours, Steve Cohen is reportedly close to signing a deal to take four floors inside the shiny new office building at 510 Madison Avenue.



Apparently the fact that a judge just threw out a lawsuit by Cohen’s ex-wife, has pushed up the close-date, which could be just days away.

The lease may also include naming rights to the building.

But the best thing about the space are the amenities — there’s a pool.

