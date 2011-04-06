PICTURES: Check Out The Beautiful New Offices That SAC Capital Might Move Into Soon

After months of rumours, Steve Cohen is reportedly close to signing a deal to take four floors inside the shiny new office building at 510 Madison Avenue.
Apparently the fact that a judge just threw out a lawsuit by Cohen’s ex-wife, has pushed up the close-date, which could be just days away.
The lease may also include naming rights to the building.
But the best thing about the space are the amenities — there’s a pool.
The 30-floor glass building was originally intended as a condo, but the developers decided to convert the structure into office space for hedge funds and boutique financial firms
That wasn't bad, but we're not sure if any hedge fund can top this hedge fund's San Francisco digs...
