Terrifying video shows 51 workers crammed into a 6-seater minibus in China

A police officer in China discovered 51 workers crammed into a 6-seater minibus. The officers can be seen counting the workers as they filed out of the vehicle. According to news reports, the driver worked for a contractor responsible for taking groups of migrant workers to a construction site.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Newsflare.

