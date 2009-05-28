Biz Stone And Ev Williams Talk About Founding Twitter

Here’s Twitter cofounders Biz Stone and Ev Williams at the All Things D conference explaining how Twitter was their second idea for a startup after the first one they tried after quitting Google failed.



The other interesting part of the interview comes when Walt Mossberg drops a telling stat: 51% of people with Twitter accounts don’t use it once a month. Twitter CEO Ev Williams says the number raises a question the startup knows it has to answer: How does Twitter go from a thing everyone’s heard of to a thing everyone uses everday?

Watch:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.