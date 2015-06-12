51% of Germany wants Greece out of the euro -- and 70% want no more concessions to Athens

New polling from German broadcaster ZDF shows that a small majority of Germany now wants Greece out of the single currency — and an overwhelming majority believe that Europe shouldn’t offer Athens any new concessions to keep it in the bloc.

51% of those polled would prefer Greece out of the euro, as opposed to 41% who think it should stay. A further 70% want no more concessions in the ongoing bailout talks.

In fact, only 48% of Germany’s far-left Die Linke party want further concessions — that figure drops to 21% for supporters of the CDU, Angela Merkel’s party.

Germans are also becoming more confident that their own country would be undamaged by Grexit: 65% believe that, up from 57% when the same question was asked for a previous poll.

By the sounds of things, Greece’s current negotiations to unlock billions of euros in bailout cash are not going well, and these figures offer some insight into that: Germany (and many other parts of Europe) are not at all happy to see another bailout for Greece, while Greece’s governing party don’t think they’re getting a good enough deal.

And that leaves the negotiators between a rock and a hard place.

