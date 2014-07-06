51% Of Australians Have A Thing For Their Co-Workers

Screen shot/ Two Weeks Notice.

Are we having a Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant moment from Two Weeks Notice or do we just have vivid imaginations?

Whatever it may be 51% of us romantically think about a colleague.

According to statistics in The Sunday Telegraph Sex Survey more than half of 2113 Aussies surveyed revealed they think about getting it on with their co-workers.

Some things are probably best left for the imagination – especially when your career is involved – but if you are going to hook up with some one you work with at least follow these rules.

Read more about The Sunday Telegraph Sex Survey here.

