$50K Per Bed? Company Only Sees Sales In Dubai

As long as Dubai is full of stupid, profligate spending the world will be ok.



Wealth Bulletin: A Liechtenstein-based luxury goods firm, which in September launched the world’s most expensive bed costing £33,000, has admitted it has only made one individual sale and is re-jigging its marketing directive towards luxury hotels in Dubai.

The egg-shaped Lomme bed, manufactured by Bouf, combines light, sound and massage therapies with colour therapy and a natural light alarm clock to provide the optimum sleep environment.

But although the bed was launched two months ago, take-up has been slow, with only one sale to a London buyer. The bed has not been delivered yet.

Bouf hopes instead to tap the Dubai luxury hotels market, where it has already had three of four orders for the Lomme Bed.

Beds will be delivered next year, the spokeswoman said.

She added: “We don’t think now is a bad time to launch the bed, we aim our product at the top end of the market which has not been affected that much yet.”

