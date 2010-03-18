Those are the odds that one DC insider puts on healthcare reform passing this week.



We still think it’s going to happen (Kucinich was a good sign, since he presumably wouldn’t have sacrificed his independence for a losing battle), but there are still some real hitches, including the abortion issue.

For what it’s worth, the 50/50 odds are way more pessimistic than the Intrade odds of 75%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.