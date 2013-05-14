Nearly 500 Million Searches A Day Are For Things Google Has Never Heard Of

Google’s John Wiley

Supposedly, there is nothing new under the sun.



But there are nearly 500 million new things per day being asked of Google that the search engine has never seen before.

“Every single day 15 per cent of the questions people ask of Google are questions we’ve never seen before,” John Wiley, lead designer for Google Search told Bloomberg TV’s Jon Erlichman.

Part of the reason is that the Internet is growing so fast, it’s hard even for Google to get its arms around it:

Google says it has found 30 trillion “unique addresses” on the Web, meaning websites, web apps and other stuff connected to the Internet.

Every day, Google crawls 20 billion websites per day.

Google processes 100 billion searches each month.

At 100 billion searches for month, that’s just over 3.3 billion per day, which means more than 495 million per day are for things Google has never seen before.

Kind of amazing when you think about it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.