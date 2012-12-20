Someone Just Left $500 Million In Checks At A Jerusalem Holy Site

Photo: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Worshippers usually leave notes to the Almighty at one of Judaism’s holiest sites. But half a billion dollars?Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, who oversees Jerusalem’s Western Wall, said a worshiper found an envelope at the site Wednesday with 507 checks in the amount of about $1 million each.



They were not addressed to anyone, and it’s doubtful they can be cashed.

Rabinovitch said most are Nigerian. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said some were from the United States, Europe and Asia.

Rabinovitch says he has found similar checks in Western Wall charity boxes before, but they all bounced. He says most of them were written by people from Africa.

The rabbi says he thinks the check writers “wanted to give all they had to the Creator of the universe.”

